Video: First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre

Watch the acclaimed play NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is concluding its 47th season withHarold Pinter’s celebrated masterwork No Man’s Land directed by Les Waters (Dana H., In the Next Room..(or the vibrator play), Middletown), playing July 13 – August 20, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, July 23 at 6 pm.

Get a first look at footage below!

No Man’s Land features ensemble member Jeff Perry with Jon Hudson Odom, Samuel Roukin and Mark Ulrich.

In the drawing room of his stately Hampstead mansion, the wealthy, aging Hirst hosts his newfound acquaintance, the enigmatic Spooner, for an evening of endless beer, scotch and vodka. The night winds on, the drinks keep pouring and the ground keeps shifting – until two sinister younger men arrive and interrupt the bacchanal. Steppenwolf returns to Harold Pinter’s modern masterpiece: a generational power struggle, a tug of war between expert wordsmiths, a maze of murky meaning. Or perhaps it's just two old English sots waxing nostalgic and waiting for the sun to rise. In No Man’s Land, you can never be certain, and nothing is as is seems. 

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Janice Pytel (Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Courtney Abbott (Fight Choreographer), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice, Text and Dialect Coach), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA(Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager). 

 






