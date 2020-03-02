Victory Gardens Theater Presents the Chicago Premiere of RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN

Victory Gardens Theater concludes its 45th season with the Chicago Premiere of Right To Be Forgotten by Sharyn Rothstein and directed by Devon de Mayo.

The internet never forgets, and a young man's mistake at 17 haunts him online a decade later. Desperate for a normal life, he goes to extraordinary lengths to erase his indiscretion. But freedom of information is a big business, and the tech companies aren't going down without a fight. Secrets, lies, and political backstabbing abound in this riveting new drama about one man's fierce battle to reclaim his privacy by playwright Sharyn Rothstein (By the Water, USA Network's Suits), winner of the prestigious 2015 Primus Prize, whose work has been called "touching & affecting" (New York Times) and "a force of nature" (Time Out New York). Don't miss this striking new play about human forgiveness in the age of the internet.

The cast of Right To Be Forgotten includes Lucy Carapetyan (Annie Zahirovic), Susaan Jamshidi (Marta Lee), Adam Shalzi (Derril Lark), Laurence Stepney (Alvaro Santos), Jin Park (Sarita Imari), and Sarah Price (Eve Selinsky).

The creative team includes Courtney O'Neill (Scenic Design), Stefani Azores-Gococo (Costume Design), Eric Southern (Lighting Design), Josh Schmidt (Sound Design), Liviu Pasare (Projections Design), Angela McIlvain (Props Design), and Jonathan Nook (Stage Management).

Right To Be Forgotten runs May 29 - June 28, 2020, with press performance on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 7:30pm at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue. Single tickets for Right To Be Forgotten are on sale through the box office at 773.871.3000 or online at www.victorygardens.org.





