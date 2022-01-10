Victory Gardens Theater Announces André Teamer and Terry Guest in QUEEEN OF THE NIGHT, Beginning January 29

Victory Gardens Theater opens its 2021/22 Mainstage Season with Queen of the Night, written by travis tate and directed by Victory Gardens Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin.

Queen of the Night features Terry Guest (Ty) and André Teamer (Stephen) and runs January 29 - March 13, 2022 at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue. Press performances are Friday, February 4 and Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 7:30pm.

A divorced father and his queer son head to the woods of southeastern Texas to relive the camping trips of earlier, easier days. But even without cell service, certain things are inescapable. Playwright travis tate explores masculinity and queerness through the lens of multi-generational Blackness, offering a hilarious, heart-rending family portrait about reckoning with the wilderness of a shared past, while facing an uncertain future.

The Queen of the Night creative team includes Sydney Lynne (Scenic Design), Rueben D. Echoles (Costume Design), Sim Carpenter (Lighting Design), G Clausen (Sound Design) and Caitlin McCarthy (Props Design). The stage manager is Sammy Brown and the production manager is Jennifer Aparicio. Casting was managed by The Chicago Inclusion Project.

"I'm thrilled to have my debut work at Victory Gardens be Queen of the Night," shares Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin. "This is a piece I've been engaged with for over two years, and I'm so excited to work with Terry and André after wonderful collaborations during my time at Goodman Theatre. I look forward to sharing this play with Chicago theater-lovers."