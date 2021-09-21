Victor Goines World Premiere Commission Highlights Jazz Studies 10th Anniversary

The Music Institute of Chicago celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Jazz Studies program with an in-person performance Saturday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The concert will also be available via livestream.



The concert features a world premiere commission by jazz saxophonist and clarinetist Victor Goines and showcases acclaimed musicians who teach in the Jazz Studies program.



"Jazz is perhaps America's greatest gift to the world," said Music Institute President and CEO Mark George. "We are honored to pass along the traditions of this art form to new generations. For the past decade, our faculty has done that very well, and that is something to celebrate."



The Music Institute's Jazz Studies program provides opportunities for students of all ages and levels to explore jazz through private instruction, combos, and improvisation classes. The faculty includes some of Chicago's most respected jazz musicians as they bring their deep knowledge of jazz history and the current scene into every class and lesson.



Later this fall, a holiday tradition returns to Nichols Concert Hall with "Duke It Out!," featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of The Nutcracker performed by Axiom Brass and Music Institute Ensemble-in-Residence Quintet Attacca, joined by dance artists curated by Dance Chicago. The performance is Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.



The Music Institute of Chicago will adhere to all current protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as determined by the state of Illinois and the CDC. As of September 15, requirements include providing proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the performance date) and masking at all times.

The Jazz Studies 10th Anniversary Concert takes place

Saturday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m.

at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

Tickets are $50 for VIP seating, $25 in advance, and $30 at the door,

available at musicinst.org/nch or 847-905-1500, ext. 108.

Livestream information will be available at musicinst.org/nch. All programming is subject to change.