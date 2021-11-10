Venus Cabaret Theater Presents Monthly Comedy Night With Host Scott Duff

Venus Cabaret Theater, the intimate performance space at Mercury Theater Chicago, presents the monthly Comedy Night Series as part of The Dark Night Series. The November Comedy Night, hosted by Chicago-based actor, comic and OUT Chicago radio's Scott Duff, will be held November 21 at 7:30pm.

The evening's line-up includes Abi Sanchez (HBO's Entre Nos), Victoria Vincent (opener for Cameron Esposito, featured for Bobcat Goldthwait), Tyler Fowler (Zanies, Dry Bar Comedy Special), and Chicago scene darling Casey Larwood. Each Comedy Night wraps up the evening with an Opening Mic.

Scott Duff is a Chicago based actor, comedian, radio host, and professional gay. (Seriously, that's a thing.) Scott's high energy and super gay performance style leaves audiences saying, "That's so funny!" and "I never thought of it like that" and "He should lose a couple of pounds." A regular at Laugh Factory Chicago, he has performed across the city at Zanies, Comedy Bar, Second City, The Comedy Shrine, Comedians You Should Know, Lincoln Lodge, Chicago Underground Comedy, and any place that will pay in drink tickets. Scott is the host/producer of OUT CHICAGO a weekly live talk show for the LGBTQ community airing Sundays from 11am-1pm on WCPT, Chicago's Progressive Talk. Oh, and he opened for Margaret Cho once. That's cool, right? About the Dark Night Series In theater, the night off is known as a 'dark night' since the lights are off.

At Mercury Theater Chicago, the 'ghost light' burns so brightly that even when we are taking a break, the doors to the Venus Cabaret Theater are open for The Dark Night Series. The schedule will include open mic nights, karaoke, comedy, bands, variety, celebrity guests, and cabaret, and so much more.

In addition to monthly Comedy Nights, the signature programming from Sundays through Tuesdays includes Cabaret performances special guest Luminaries as well as local talented favorites, Open Mic featuring Chuck Larkin on piano, Karaoke with Cray from Craoke in Chicago, and Variety Nights and Jam Nights. The intimate venue features specialty cocktails by Beverage Director Sarah Wurz.

Visit www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com for more information.