VIDEO: Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA

The production runs through November 26th.
POPULAR
Lyric Opera of Chicago has released footage of their production of Janáček’s JENŮFA, now running through November 26th.
Check out the trailer below!
Janáček’s JENŮFA is a dark and stunning masterpiece, both musically and dramatically. In this profoundly moving story, the Kostelnička secretly drowns her foster-daughter Jenůfa’s illegitimate child, hoping to save Jenůfa — and herself — from shame and humiliation. When the murder is discovered, the Kostelnička accepts the consequences, but Jenůfa ends the opera with hope for the future.
Performing Janáček’s magnificent score at Lyric Opera of Chicago will be an enthralling cast led by two of the finest dramatic sopranos of our time: opera’s newest superstar, Lise Davidsen, and the legendary Nina Stemme, Lyric’s sensational Elektra in 2019. Czech maestro Jakub Hrůša will bring unique authenticity to this unforgettable music, leading Claus Guth’s mesmerizing production.
For tickets and more information visit the link below!
Videos
|Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Mrs Claus!
Apollo Theater (12/05-12/29)
|Dante 360
Athenaeum Theatre (11/10-11/19)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Coronado Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/06)
|Tad in 5th City
Greenhouse Theater Center (2/01-3/02)
|BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance
The Center for Performing Arts (3/28-3/30)
|Books on the Chopping Block
City Lit Theater (9/27-11/14)
|Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts
St. Michael Church in Old Town (12/15-12/15)
|The Daughter of the Regiment
Lyric Opera of Chicago - Civic Opera Building (11/04-11/25)
|The Minutes
Edge of the Wood Theatre (11/03-11/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You