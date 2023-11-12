VIDEO: Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA

Lyric Opera of Chicago has released footage of their production of Janáček’s JENŮFA, now running through November 26th.

Check out the trailer below!

Janáček’s JENŮFA is a dark and stunning masterpiece, both musically and dramatically. In this profoundly moving story, the Kostelnička secretly drowns her foster-daughter Jenůfa’s illegitimate child, hoping to save Jenůfa — and herself — from shame and humiliation. When the murder is discovered, the Kostelnička accepts the consequences, but Jenůfa ends the opera with hope for the future.

Performing Janáček’s magnificent score at Lyric Opera of Chicago will be an enthralling cast led by two of the finest dramatic sopranos of our time: opera’s newest superstar, Lise Davidsen, and the legendary Nina Stemme, Lyric’s sensational Elektra in 2019. Czech maestro Jakub Hrůša will bring unique authenticity to this unforgettable music, leading Claus Guth’s mesmerizing production.

