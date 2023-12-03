VIDEO: Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023

The production runs now through now through December 10.

By: Dec. 03, 2023

VIDEO: Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023

Watch Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Horton Foote Award-winning playwright Zayd Ayers Dohrn discuss their collaboration on REVOLUTION(S) below!

When Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Horton Foote Award-winning playwright Zayd Ayers Dohrn unite, the result is "not like anything theatergoers have ever seen before."

Part punk, part metal, part hip-hop musical (with lots and lots of guitar solos), you don't want to miss REVOLUTION(S)—a part of the New Stages Festival, now through December 10.

Reserve your FREE tickets below.





VIDEO: Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023
VIDEO: Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023

