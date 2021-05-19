VIDEO: Lyric Opera of Chicago Announces 2021-22 Season

We're back! The 2021|22 Season for Lyric Opera of Chicago promises thrilling music, captivating stories, world-class singers, and exciting productions that go on sale by subscription later today, May 19 at 5:30pm CT. Lyric welcomes Enrique Mazzola as its new music director; invites audiences to experience the more accessible configuration of brand-new seats in the Lyric Opera House; welcomes The Joffrey Ballet as the ballet company in residence at the Lyric Opera House; and offers a new Lyric production as season-opener, six new-to-Chicago productions, and one special concert.

Lyric remains fully committed to the health and safety of the entire Lyric family and has made slight adjustments to the audience experience with this in mind, including shortened opera running times and offering virtual streams for ticket-holders.

Take a look at Lyric Opera of Chicago's upcoming season!