VIDEO: HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes Makes an Appearance in CHICAGO OFFSTAGE! LIVE AT HOME Virtual Concert
A star-studded line-up of more than 20 top Chicago stage performers joined Chicago Offstage! Live at Home, a virtual streaming event that debuted live on Season of Concern's new YouTube channel on Sunday, April 19, at 6 p.m. CST.
Among the stars who appeared during the event was Miguel Cervantes, the star of the Chicago production of Hamilton.
Check out a clip from his performance below!
Other stars who appeared were E. Faye Butler, Devin DeSantis and his husband Stephen Schellhardt, Wendy Mateo and Lorena Diaz Dwyer, Angela Ingersoll, and more.