VIDEO: Goodman Theatre Casting Director Lauren Port Goes Behind the Scenes of Casting While Working From Home

As part of The Goodman Theatre's Intermission series, Casting Director Lauren Port gives a peek behind the scenes at how the Goodman's shows get cast-even while working from home.

Goodman Theatre, Chicago's oldest and largest not-for-profit theater, has won international renown for the quality of productions, the depth and diversity of artistic leadership, and the excellence of its many community and educational programs.

Under the guidance of Artistic Director Robert Falls and Executive Director Roche Schulfer, the Goodman is committed to producing both classic and contemporary works, giving full voice to a wide range of artists and visions.

Central to that mission is the Goodman Artistic Collective, a diverse group of outstanding theater artists whose distinctive visions have given the Goodman an artistic identity of uncommon richness and variety.





