VIDEO: First Look at THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Performances run through March 4, 2023.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents The Legend of Georgia McBride by Tony Award-Winning Playwright Matthew Lopez, Musical Tribute Artists and Drag Sensation Pandora Boxx on their stage this winter. Check out an all new first look in the video below!

Times are tough for Elvis impersonator Casey; he's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, he is fired from his impersonating gig in a run down, small-town Florida dive bar. When bar owner Eddie brings in a struggling drag show, led by Miss Tracy Mills, to replace him, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business - and himself. After reluctantly filling in as Edith Piaf for one of the girls, he trades his sequined jumpsuit for a sequined dress. Casey evolves his new act into a drag persona that is uniquely his, finally discovering success. This heartwarming tale explores the transformation that happens when individuality is encouraged and embraced. This music-filled, fierce, fabulous showbiz comedy celebrates finding your voice and singing your own song. Recommended for ages 15 and up.

Preview Performances of The Legend of Georgia McBride took place on January 26-28, 2023; Regular Run Performances are January 28-March 4, 2023.







