VAUDEZILLA! Burlesque Will Present Broadway Burlesque Revue

Join VAUDEZILLA! Burlesque for a full hour and a half of Broadway songs performed live by their diverse cast of all shapes and identities. These powerful beauties have got the gams and diaphragms that will have you singing all night as they shimmy in harmony, puttin' on the ritz and taking off everything else! AT STAGE 773, NOVEMBER 8.

This is a one-night only event, Friday, November 8th, 10:30pm at Stage 773. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased in advance on vaudezilla.com. Advance purchase is recommended. For over 10 years Vaudezilla has been a staple in the Burlesque Community with weekly shows and classes. One of those classes is Sing & Sling: Broadway Burlesque, the ultimate chance to be a triple threat, singing, dancing, and stripping!

On November 8th Broadway Burlesque is presenting a Revue Show hosted and headlined by co-teachers Colette Coquette and Vanna Tease, featuring the group numbers the class has performed to-date. With over a decade of experience in the musical theatre world from Vanna Tease and nearly a decade of experience in the opera world from Colette Coquette these two Broadway Babies form the perfect partnership with Vanna Tease as stage director and choreographer and Colette Coquette as vocal and music director. Check us out on Instagram @Broadway_Burlesque





