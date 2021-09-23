Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Uptown Music Theater Of Highland Park Announces Third Annual Cabaret

This special evening takes place at the Highland Park Community House on Friday, November 26th, and begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 23, 2021  

Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park has announced its third annual cabaret - Brand New Day. This performance of Broadway songs celebrates family, friends, community, and inspiration. This special evening takes place at the Highland Park Community House on Friday, November 26th, and begins at 7:30 p.m. Casting for Brand New Day is by invitation only. To express your interest in performing or for further information, please contact info@umthp.org. Producers - Jamie Davidson and Beth Grosky; Music Director - Aaron Kaplan.

"We are happy to bring a special evening of Broadway musical performances to Highland Park on Thanksgiving Weekend. We are inviting singers from Highland Park, including alumni of Highland Park High School's theater program, as well as talented professionals from the surrounding communities to share their musical talents with our audience. We will be providing a safe venue with distanced seating options and audience members will be required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination." Jamie Davidson, President.

For more information, please visit www.umthp.org.


