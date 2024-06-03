UIS Performing Arts Center Announces DEAR EVAN HANSEN And More for 2024-2025 Broadway Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center has announced their 2024-2025 Broadway Series.

This series features 4 national touring productions with all four making their Springfield debuts.

Hadestown

Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 7:30 PM

Dear Evan Hansen

Monday, December 2, 2024, 7:30 PM

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Friday, February 21, 2025, 7:30 PM

The Cher Show

Thursday, April 17, 2025, 7:30 PM

Hadestown is a Tony Award-winning musical by Anaïs Mitchell that intertwines the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice with that of Hades and Persephone. The show is set in a stylized, post-apocalyptic version of the underworld and explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the struggle for freedom. With a rich, folk-infused score, Hadestown transports audiences to a world where hell is a factory and heaven is a mythic dream.

Dear Evan Hansen is a contemporary musical with a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It tells the story of a socially anxious high school student, Evan Hansen, who becomes unintentionally embroiled in a lie that brings him closer to his peers but ultimately spirals out of control. The show addresses issues such as mental health, social media, and the search for belonging, featuring powerful songs like "Waving Through a Window" and "You Will Be Found."

Based on the beloved 1990 romantic comedy film, Pretty Woman: The Musical features a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The story follows Vivian Ward, a down-on-her-luck Hollywood prostitute, and Edward Lewis, a wealthy businessman, as they navigate their unlikely romance. The musical retains the charm and humor of the original film while adding a new dimension through its catchy, rock-infused score.

The Cher Show is a musical that chronicles the life and career of the iconic singer and actress Cher. Featuring Cher's greatest hits, the musical is structured around three different actresses portraying Cher at various stages of her life. The show highlights her journey from a young performer to a pop culture icon, emphasizing her resilience, individuality, and enduring legacy in the entertainment industry.

"Thanks to the high community demand and the tremendous support we've received, we are excited to offer this outstanding four-show Broadway season. Last year, we had multiple sold-out Broadway shows, highlighting our community's commitment to the sustained vitality of the arts. We deeply appreciate our Broadway subscribers for their invaluable support, which ensures that exceptional performances continue to appear in Springfield. We invite others to become Broadway subscribers this year, helping our community experience the joy, inspiration, and transformative power of live theater." - Bryan Rives, Director of UIS PAC

Broadway Series Subscription Sales:

June 3rd - June 30th - Subscription packages available to the general public

July 1st - July 7th - Broadway single tickets available for FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members at the $125+ giving level

July 8th - July 14th - Broadway single tickets available for FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members at the $5+ giving level

July 15th - Broadway single tickets on sale to the general public

Tickets

Subscription packages start at just $120 per person. Subscription packages include a ticket to all four productions with no ticketing fees. Subscription packages are available online at UISpac.com. Call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160 for more information about subscriptions.

Members of the FRIENDS of the UIS Performing Arts Center receive a variety of benefits throughout the season including advance ticket purchase opportunities. Memberships start at $5 per household. You can join on July 1st for the 2024-2025 season. To join, or for more information, visit UISpac.com/friends or call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.

