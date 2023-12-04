Trap Door Theatre to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN in January

Trap Door Theatre will continue its 30th anniversary season with the theater's take on Bertolt Brecht's boisterous and musical Mother Courage and her Children. Directed by resident director Max Truax, Mother Courage and her Children will play January 18 – February 24, 2024 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or by calling (773)-384-0494. The press opening is on opening night, Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8:00 pm.

Mother Courage becomes a parasite of war as she, hell bent on her own survival, celebrates the Thirty Years War as the source of her prosperity. Considered one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, wartime virtues become fatal to their possessors in this stark, anti-capitalist, and music filled play.

Resident Director Max Truax returns to direct this epic play, having previously tackled Brecht's iconic work with his adaptations of Round Heads and Pointed Heads and The Mother.

The production team includes Kasia Olechno (Stage Manager), Jonathan Quigley (Assistant Director), Michael Griggs (Scenic Designer), Richard Norwood (Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Jonathan Guillen (Music Composer), Dan Poppen (Sound Designer), David Lovejoy (Prop Designer), and Michal Janicki (Graphic Designer).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Title: Mother Courage and her Children

Playwright: Bertolt Brecht

Translator: Eric Bentley

Director: Max Truax

Cast (in alphabetical order): Rashaad Bond (Swiss Cheese), Holly Cerney (Mother Courage), Bill Gordon (Eilef), Caleb Lee Jenkins (Chaplain/Soldiers), Nena Martins (Yvette), Joan Nahid (Katrin), Tricia Rogers (Soldiers/Townsfolk), and Kevin Webb (Cook/Officer).

Location: Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland St. Chicago, IL 60622

Dates: Regular Run: Thursday, January 18 –Saturday, February 24, 2024

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 pm.

Press performance: Press are encouraged to attend opening weekend.

Tickets: $30 with 2-for-1 admission on Thursdays. Tickets are currently available at https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/mother-courage-and-her-children/ or by calling (773) 384-0494.