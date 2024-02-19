Trap Door Theatre Presents NANA This April

Trap Door Theatre will close its 30th anniversary season by celebrating the past with a reimagining of our hit production of Nana. Adapted for the stage from Emile Zola's scandalous novel by Olwen Wymark, Nana will be directed by Resident Choreographer Miguel Long, and Nicole Wiesner, who originated the role of Nana in 2002.

Olwen Wymark's splendid dramatization of Zola's Nana is a story of sexual and financial greed in nineteenth-century Parisian society, depicting the rise and tragic downfall of a young courtesan.

Managing Director Nicole Wiesner and Resident Choreographer Miguel Long team up again to direct this reimagination, first produced at Trap Door in 2002.

The production team includes Kayci Johnston (Stage Manager), Merje Veski (Scenic Designer), Richard Norwood (Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Danny Rockett (Music Composer/Sound Designer), Zsófia Ötvös (Make Up Designer), Ember Sappington (Dramaturg), Michal Janicki (Graphic Designer), and Genevieve Corkery, Caleb Lee Jenkins, Isabella Moran, and Jacqui Touchet (Understudies).

Tickets

Nana will play April 11 – May 18, 2024 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773)-384-0494.