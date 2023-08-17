Tor Campbell Named Northlight's Artistic Fellow For 23/24 Season

Introducing Tor Campbell, the Artistic Fellow at Northlight Theatre for the 23/24 season, under the guidance of BJ Jones, Northlight Theater's Artistic Director!

With an expected MFA in Directing from Northwestern University, Tor's journey began with a BA in Communications and a minor in Theater from Marymount Manhattan. Throughout their career, Tor has showcased their talent in directing and choreography, leaving an indelible mark on various prestigious productions, including the upcoming production of "The Prom" at Northwestern and recently “The Hero Within" at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, respectively.

In addition to their numerous professional credits, Tor's passion for education shines through their teaching experience at the University of California Irvine and Northwestern University, where they've shared expertise in movement, acting, script analysis, and more.

Beyond their artistic prowess, Tor exemplifies leadership and community engagement, serving as the Founder and Director of United by 8 Dance Camp and being a part of theater companies like The Goodman , CupcakeTheater, Ruskin Theater Skylight Theater, and more.

Tor's commitment to diversity and equity is evident in their participation in anti-racism training at Northwestern University along with volunteering and facilitating events aimed at promoting inclusivity in the arts. Passionate about equity, Tor volunteers and organizes events fostering inclusivity in the arts.