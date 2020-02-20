TimeLine Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Tyla Abercrumbie's RELENTLESS

Chicago playwright and TimeLine Theatre Company Member Tyla Abercrumbie weaves a mother's past with her daughters' present in Relentless-her world premiere play developed through the company's Playwrights Collective and presented as the culmination of TimeLine's 23rd season, running May 6 - June 27, 2020.

TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson directs Abercrumbie's vibrant and startling turn-of-the-century tale of family, legacy, and progress. Press opening is Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Relentless looks at the deep personal secrets we keep to protect the ones we love most. After the death of their mother, two sisters return home to Philadelphia in 1919 to settle her estate. Annelle is a happy socialite desperate to return to the safe illusion of a perfect life with her husband in Boston. Janet is a single, professional nurse, determined to change history and propel Black women to a place of prominence and respect. After discovering a series of diaries left by their late mother, they find themselves confronted with a woman they never really knew, exposing buried truths from the past that are chillingly, explosively Relentless.

Relentless was developed through TimeLine's Playwrights Collective, launched in 2013 to support Chicago-based playwrights in residence and create new work centered on TimeLine's mission of presenting plays inspired by history that connect to today's social and political issues. The play received its first public reading as part of TimeLine's inaugural First Draft Playwrights Collective Festival in December 2018. Relentless is the second play developed through TimeLine's Playwrights Collective to receive a full production, following the company's 2018 world premiere of Brett Neveu's To Catch a Fish.

The cast for Relentless features Ayanna Bria Bakari (she/her) as Annelle/ Mother, Xavier Lee Bleuel (he/him) as Franklin, Amanda Drinkall (she/her) as Mary Elizabeth, Adia Alli (she/her) as Zhuukee/Annabelle Lee, Travis Delgado (he/him) as Marcus, and Marguerite Genard (she/her) as Janet.

The production team includes Jack McGaw (Scenic Designer, he/him), Christine Pascual (Costume Designer, she/her), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Designer, she/her), Mealah Heidenreich (Properties Designer, she/her), Christopher Kriz (Sound Designer, he/him), Mike Tutaj (Projections Designer, he/him), Megan Pirtle (Wig and Hair Designer, she/her), Khalid Yaya Long (Dramaturg, he/him), Dina Spoerl (Lobby Display Designer, she/her), and Tiffany Fulson (Assistant Director, she/her).

Relentless begins previews May 6. Opening Night is May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Performances run through June 27 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.







