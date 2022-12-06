Tickets Still Available For WHEN YOU BELIEVE Featuring Chicago Cast Of Disney's THE LION KING
When You Believe is a special benefit performance by a dozen members of the Chicago cast of Disney's The Lion King.
An intimate event musical theatre lovers won't want to miss is coming to The Fairlie, 339 Bell Ave., Chicago, Monday, Dec. 12. When You Believe is a special benefit performance by a dozen members of the Chicago cast of Disney's The Lion King, including artists in lead roles such as Simba, Nala, Shenzi and Young Nala, and music direction by Karl Shymanovitz, who has conducted for the production since 2017.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. The $150 ticket includes an open bar, appetizers and valet parking. Tickets can be purchased at www.IllinoisArtsAcademy.org/lionking.
Academy of the Arts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offering arts education to students in Chicago's western suburbs. It currently offers after-school programming and intensives featuring Broadway performers and casting personnel. Its goal is to open a full-time K-12 day school offering rigorous academics blended with arts education.
Tax-deductible donations and funds raised through events such as this support need-based scholarships. For information or to donate, visit www.IllinoisArtsAcademy.org.
