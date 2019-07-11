Three Brothers Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For SPRING AWAKENING

Three Brothers Theatre is pleased to announce casting and creatives for their 2019 season musical, SPRING AWAKENING. SPRING AWAKENING features music by Duncan Sheik, book & lyrics by Steven Sater, based on the play by Frank Wedekind, and directed by Marie Tredway*.

The cast is led by Kevin Hauger as Melchior, Jenna Rapisarda as Wendla, Eric Deutz as Moritz, and Jules Wolnak as Ilse. The cast also features Rick Adams* as Adult Man, Gage Patterson as Otto, Donnie Williams as Georg, Dennis Lewis as Hanschen, Isaac Brust as Ernst, Julie Dietrich Brouton as Adult Woman, Lauren McKee as Anna, Cassidy Skorija as Martha, Emily Mertens as Thea, and ensemble cast members Sydney Richards (Dance Captain/Anna U/S), George Marn (Moritz/Hanschen U/S), Mary Rose Nicholas (Thea U/S), Mireya Magallon (Wendla U/S), Gina Martin (Martha/Ilse U/S), and Adam Horn (Melchior U/S).

Silenced and dismissed by authority figures in the firmly censored world of 19th century Germany, a group of teenagers are forced to discover the truth behind their feelings unaided. They find that through each other they unlock a new world - with both beautiful and tragic consequences.

Director Marie Tredway comments: "I see the show in duality within a cyclical nature. Script vs song is 19th century vs contemporary with the music being a physical manifestation of everything these teens feel inside that cannot be voiced and understood due to societal norms. Yet within contrasting themes of the show (such as child vs adult, religion vs sex, education vs knowledge), examining the cyclical pattern of life itself. How far have we really come as a society in regards to how we communicate with children about issues we were taught to not speak about: sex, mental health, abuse? In the wake of #metoo, school shootings, teen and youth suicide, what steps has our society taken, what steps have we taken to encourage open and honest conversation with our children?"

The creative team includes Adam Quatishat (music director), Paisley ForsterSaunders (assistant director) Patty Meier (stage manager), Katherine Hauger (scenic designer), Colleen Ochab (sound designer), Mark Bracken Jr. (lighting designer), Lana Whittington (fight/intimacy choreographer), Jazmin Aurora Medina (costume designer), Caryn Harris (dramaturg), Denise Elizabeth Byrne (lighting intern), Dave Motley* (properties designer), Jim Neal* (technical director), Kyle David Perry (artistic producer), Josh Beadle* (executive director). *Denotes Three Brothers Ensemble Member

SPRING AWAKENING opens Friday September 6 and closes Saturday September 28. The show runs every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 with one Sunday matinee on Sept 15th at 2:00 pm. General admission tickets are $20. Three Brothers Theatre also offers student/industry/senior/military tickets for $15. Presale tickets can be purchased at threebrotherstheatre.com.





