Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Staged Reading of AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN

The reading will take place on November 10!

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom presentation: AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN by Terry Guest | Directed by Tanika Baptiste on NOVEMBER 10, 2020 at 7pm for FREE!

One Live Performance Only.

SYNOPSIS:

Courtney Berringers would like to welcome you to her wake! But-make no mistake-this ain't your grandma's funeral. At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen is a one-act play about Blackness, southern queerness, and the fine art of drag. From African Gods and Goddesses to Trina and Whitney Houston, At the Wake thoughtfully uses storytelling, drama and drag to explore identity, illness, and the narratives we construct for ourselves. Come party at the wake. Bring your own heels!

On Zoom - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org

