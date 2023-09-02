Theatre Evolve's Fourth Season to Open with Lauren Yee's THE HATMAKER'S WIFE, Directed By Spencer Diedrick

After a triumphant return from the pandemic with the world premiere of Krugozor! Theatre EVOLVE is set to launch their fourth season with Lauren Yee's The Hatmaker's Wife, directed by Spencer Diedrick. Performances run April 12th through May 4th on the Schwartz Stage at The Raven Theatre - 6157 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60660.

THE PLAY

When a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, their new house reveals the magical tale of its previous inhabitants: an old hat-maker and his long-suffering wife, who runs away with his favorite hat. This sweet and surreal story bends time and space to redefine the idea of family, home, and true love itself.

ABOUT THEATRE EVOLVE CHICAGO

Founded in 2017, Theatre EVOLVE emerged as a force to reckon with in the world of theater, aiming to dismantle outdated gatekeeping practices. Our mission is clear: to challenge the norms and infuse new energy into the theatrical landscape.

In a deliberate departure from the status quo, we've made it our signature approach to allocate 50% of every production to artists who embody the spirit of newness. This "newness" takes many forms-whether it's artists who are new to our stage, new to their craft, or new to the city itself.

At Theatre EVOLVE, innovation meets inclusivity in a dynamic fusion. We're all about breaking barriers and providing a platform for emerging talents to shine alongside established artists. The result is a fresh and authentic theater experience that defies conventions. We invite you to witness the transformation firsthand at Theatre EVOLVE-where tradition takes a back seat and the spotlight shines brightly on the exciting voices shaping the future of theater.