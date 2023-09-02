Theatre Evolve's Fourth Season to Open with Lauren Yee's THE HATMAKER'S WIFE, Directed By Spencer Diedrick

Performances run April 12th through May 4th on the Schwartz Stage at The Raven Theatre.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff Photo 2 Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff
Rialto Chatter: Could DEATH BECOMES HER Be Headed To Chicago? Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: DEATH BECOMES HER Be Headed To Chicago?
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 4 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour

Theatre Evolve's Fourth Season to Open with Lauren Yee's THE HATMAKER'S WIFE, Directed By Spencer Diedrick

After a triumphant return from the pandemic with the world premiere of Krugozor! Theatre EVOLVE is set to launch their fourth season with Lauren Yee's The Hatmaker's Wife, directed by Spencer Diedrick. Performances run April 12th through May 4th on the Schwartz Stage at The Raven Theatre - 6157 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60660.

THE PLAY

When a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, their new house reveals the magical tale of its previous inhabitants: an old hat-maker and his long-suffering wife, who runs away with his favorite hat. This sweet and surreal story bends time and space to redefine the idea of family, home, and true love itself.

ABOUT THEATRE EVOLVE CHICAGO

Founded in 2017, Theatre EVOLVE emerged as a force to reckon with in the world of theater, aiming to dismantle outdated gatekeeping practices. Our mission is clear: to challenge the norms and infuse new energy into the theatrical landscape.

In a deliberate departure from the status quo, we've made it our signature approach to allocate 50% of every production to artists who embody the spirit of newness. This "newness" takes many forms-whether it's artists who are new to our stage, new to their craft, or new to the city itself.

At Theatre EVOLVE, innovation meets inclusivity in a dynamic fusion. We're all about breaking barriers and providing a platform for emerging talents to shine alongside established artists. The result is a fresh and authentic theater experience that defies conventions. We invite you to witness the transformation firsthand at Theatre EVOLVE-where tradition takes a back seat and the spotlight shines brightly on the exciting voices shaping the future of theater.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Lakeview East Chamber Of Commerce Announces The 18th Annual Lakeview East Festival Of The Photo
Lakeview East Chamber Of Commerce Announces The 18th Annual Lakeview East Festival Of The Arts

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce will host and produce the 18th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts. The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

2
Goodman Theatre Will Host PEARL CLEAGE FESTIVAL Beginning This Month Photo
Goodman Theatre Will Host PEARL CLEAGE FESTIVAL Beginning This Month

Chicago celebrates the depth and breadth of Atlanta’s Poet Laureate with a first-ever citywide festival, featuring the centerpiece production The Nacirema Society, directed by Lili-Anne Brown at Goodman Theatre, plus concurrent readings, workshops and special events.

3
Bach Inspires Pianist Matthew Hagle Will Explore Ripples in Time and Music at Nichols Conc Photo
Bach Inspires Pianist Matthew Hagle Will Explore 'Ripples in Time and Music' at Nichols Concert Hall

Music Institute of Chicago piano faculty and respected Chicago artist Matthew Hagle returns to Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston, with “Ripples in Time and Music” on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

4
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Proclaims Fine Arts Building Day On Friday, October 13 Photo
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Proclaims Fine Arts Building Day On Friday, October 13

Chicago's historic Fine Arts Building (410 S. Michigan Avenue) is has announced Mayor Brandon Johnson has proclaimed Friday, October 13 as Fine Arts Building Day in Chicago “in recognition of [its] milestone 125th anniversary” and to “encourage all residents to support this historic landmark.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drunk Debates
The Lounge at The Lion Theatre (4/15-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beauty Queen of Leenane
Raven Theatre (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fallen Angels Hotel
Greenhouse Theater Center (9/21-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rosenberg
Open Space Arts (10/21-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glenn Miller Orchestra
Arcada Theatre (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding Singer
The Edge Off Broadway (8/18-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/13-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Beverly Arts Center (8/03-9/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You