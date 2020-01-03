Theatre Above the Law Presents Satirical Game Show By Elaine May

Theatre Above the Law, located in Chicago's Northside, is presenting a 60 minute satirical game show by comedy legend, and 2019 TONY Winner, Elaine May February 6-March 8.

This is a game show in which the contestant advances or is sent back through the seven stages of man. The play creates a picture of man from birth until death, with all its madness, with all its familiarity and with all its nonsense. What's more, a quartet consisting of the games master, and the players assist the incomparable contestant from "mewling infant" to "second childishness and mere oblivion." Incident after incident makes you laugh and suddenly makes you stop and think that maybe you're laughing at yourself.

Featuring: Ross Compton, David Hartley, Julia Rowley, Travis Shanahan & Delilah Lane

7:30pm Thursdays, 8pm Fridays & Saturdays, 3pm Sundays, February 6-March 8

The Jarvis Square Theater 1439 W. Jarvis

Tickets $22 available online at theatreatl.org or by calling 773-655-7197.

Theatre Above the Law is an ensemble-led theatre company based in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago. TATL's mission is to challenge the norm by presenting classic and unique stories in relatable ways while mentoring future artists. Theatre Above the Law chooses and presents productions with an audience first mentality. At TATL, we strive to bring classic stories - and new ones - to the community in a fresh way. TATL also focuses on mentoring the future artists. Every production features a young performer in the cast or has an entire separate young performer company. This gives these young performers the opportunity to go through the rehearsal process with an adult company, allowing them professional theater experience. They will have their own scheduled performances throughout the run of each production and have the unique opportunity to serve as understudy to their adult counterpart.





