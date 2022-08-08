The Write Collective Presents Second Free Virtual Staged Reading, August 12

The second free virtual staged reading from The Write Collective comes to you live online Friday, August 12.

This play takes us on a journey to a dystopian future where control masquerades as freedom. Two worlds collide when a pair of government workers discover a woman living outside of the sanctioned society. Her haunting presence threatens the doctrines their society is built upon and forces the workers to question their beliefs about love, choice, and freedom.

Jean Gottlieb (Playwright) is currently the Interim Artistic Director for The 16th Street Theater NFP, and is delighted to share her work with you! Jean is a published playwright (NextStagePress.net) and has seen three of her plays produced in Chicago, one receiving an After Dark Award form Gay Chicago Magazine.

To reserve your place at the live Staged Reading: go to 16thstreettheater.org.