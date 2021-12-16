The Theatre School At DePaul University Announces Creative Root's Canopy Project

The Theatre School at DePaul University has announced Creative Root's Canopy Project, offering holistic theatre arts programming at no cost to the community. Drop-in classes and workshops for both youth and adults will focus on creative movement, imaginative play, storytelling, and more.

Creative Root works to build responsive spaces to empower young people, educators, and intergenerational learners with the tools necessary to believe in the power of their creative voice to build strong communities.

To register for a drop-in class, please visit this link. Additional information about Creative Root can be found here.

All attendees must have a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of a class or be fully vaccinated in order to participate. Additionally, face masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

All classes take place at The Theatre School at DePaul University - 2350 N. Racine Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

The Canopy Project Winter 2022 Schedule

SPROUTS OF FUN! Creative Movement & Art Making (Ages 4-6)

January 15, 22, 29, & February 5 | 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. CST | Teaching Artists: Jaime Raglow & Grace Grindell

Grab your crayons, put on your dancing shoes and let's explore! We will get our bodies moving and our imaginations soaring in this super fun, energy-burning movement and art class. Through dance and drawing, we will discover the different ways we can create characters, go on adventures, and tell exciting stories.

SPRIGS OF JOY! Imaginative Play & Theatre Games (Ages 7-10)

January 15, 22, & 29 | 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. CST | Teaching Artist: Elizabeth Dowling

Are you in the need of some feel-good-fun? This class is sure to spark some joy during these cold winter months. We'll play all your favorite theatre and improv games, hold epic dance and imagination battles, compete in costume challenges, and make ourselves smile as much as possible every single class.

THE EXPLORE-A-STORY-DOM! Flipped Fairy Tales (Ages 7-10)

January 15, 22, & 29 | 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. CST | Teaching Artist: Elizabeth Dowling

Fight the giant, meet the witch, go to the ball, explore the woods, and discover your own creative voice! Once a week, we will leave our ordinary lives behind to step into the shoes of our favorite fairytale characters and become the storytellers of our own tales. In this choose your own adventure format, we'll use creative storytelling/acting, group movement, music, arts and crafts to bring these stories off the page!

SING FROM THE TREETOPS! A Musical Theatre Workshop (Ages 11-16)

January 22 & February 5 | 11:00 - 12:00 p.m. CST | Teaching Artist: Bella Coelho

Is there a musical theatre song you've always wanted to perform? Let's take a deep dive into that dream role and develop the passion, power, and precision required to bring your performance to life by acting the song instead of just singing it. Using character, emotion, and story in both song work and choreography, we'll bring all of the fun of the musical theatre stage to your home.

THE MORNING STRETCH (Adults)

January 15 & 29 | 11:00 - 12:00 p.m. CST | Teaching Artist: Jaime Raglow

Start your weekend out right by taking some time for yourself as your kiddos enjoy their theatre classes! This 60-minute yoga session will be both restorative and energizing. We'll flow through yoga poses that bring mindfulness to movement as well as build strength and flexibility, with plenty of variations and modifications to welcome any level of experience into the space!