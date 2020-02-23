The Story Theatre Announces Casts For Staged Readings

The Story Theatre has announced their upcoming March staged readings. Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes by Terry Guest will close out Guest's Emerging Playwright Residency with The Story. They are thrilled to have added Isabel Thompson's Big Kids to their season as well.

The Story Theatre is a non-profit theatre that seeks to pose questions rather than supply answers. They produce theatre that focuses on: the poetry of text and form, the possibilities of the human imagination, and the gateways for emotional and intellectual investment.

Details for their upcoming readings is listed below.

Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes

by Emerging Playwright-in-Residence Terry Guest

directed by Regina Victor

Jim Crow: Breon Arzell

King Louis XVI: WIll Wilhelm*

Mammy: Melissa DuPrey

Marie Antoinette: Brenna DiStasio^

Sambo: Darrionna Barnes

Sapphire: Darian Tene

Savage: Lewon Johns

*denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association

^denotes a member of The Story Ensemble

Stage Manager: Darek Mia Lane

From the playwright, Terry Guest:

"Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes is a play about rage. Revolt. Revolution. It is about what happens when black people grow tired of sitting down and turning the other cheek. What are we left to do? Do we scream? Pray? Should we be peaceful? Should we riot? Can the tools we have used in the past possibly work for the future or do we need to write a new script? Using trap music, fashion shows and the backdrop of the French Revolution, I hope to explore these questions in a way that is as messy and complicated as public execution."

Big Kids

by Isabel Thompson

directed by Devon de Mayo

Zoe: Katherine Kupferer

Becca: Olivia Jade

From the playwright, Isabel Thompson:

To become a Bat Mitzvah is to become accountable for your adult self. But what the actual f is accountability? As Zoe's big day rapidly approaches, she and her bestie Becca (who's more than just a bestie, wait what the actual f do you call someone who's more than a friend but less than a....???) navigate intimacy, anxiety, and faith during the private minutes they spend in Becca's bedroom, waiting for Grandma to take them to Hebrew school. Isabel Thompson's new play BIG KIDS is about two Jewish kids who are not yet big but are starting to feel the hugeness of their hearts.

Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes performs March 4, 2020 at 7:30. Big Kids performs March 25, 2020 at 7:30. Both readings will take place at Raven Theatre and admission to both is free. Visit http://thestorytheatre.org/ for more information.





