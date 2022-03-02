The Ruth Page Center For The Arts Announces The ReturnÂ Of CENTER STAGE AT RUTH PAGE, March 25 and 26

The Ruth Page Center for the Arts will present its annual celebration of its founder and dance icon Ruth Page's (1899 - 1991) birth, Center Stage at Ruth Page, Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m., at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts at 1016 N. Dearborn St. This year's celebration brings extra significance as The Ruth Page Center for the Arts reflects on 50 years of service to the world's dance community. Both nights will include a wine and dessert reception in the lobby. Tickets for the performance are $20 for general admission/$35 for both performances and may be purchased at https://ruthpage.networkforgood.com/events/39657-center-stage-at-ruth-page-2022.

Center Stage at Ruth Page annually features the in-residence organizations who call The Ruth Page Center for the Arts home. This year, for added celebration, the 2022 program will also include invited dance companies from the Chicago dance community. Dancers from the Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company and advanced-level dancers from the Ruth Page School of Dance will perform both nights.

Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. performance includes:

â€¢ Chicago Dance History Project

â€¢ DanceWorks Chicago

â€¢ Giordano Dance Chicago

â€¢ Hedwig Dances

â€¢ Porchlight Music Theatre

â€¢ Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company

â€¢ Ruth Page School of Dance

Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. performance includes

â€¢ Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

â€¢ M.A.D.D. Rhythms

â€¢ Muntu Dance Theatre

â€¢ South Chicago Dance Theatre

â€¢ Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company

â€¢ Ruth Page School of Dance