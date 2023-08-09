The Original Mother's Celebrate 55th Anniversary With DUELING DECADES Concert

Click Here, located at 26 W Division St, is celebrating its 55th anniversary with an epic dueling piano showdown, Dueling Decades, on Thursday, August 17 from 6 pm to 9 pm. To commemorate the anniversary, Mother’s will open early for the celebration featuring live music from the venue’s charismatic piano players and rock band drummer, passed appetizers, drink specials, merch giveaways, and more. Guests can look forward to a showcase of the top hits from the 1960s through today, while Mother’s talented performers duel each other behind the keys. To add to the excitement, all guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite decade.

The Original Mother’s musicians will perform decade-by-decade chart toppers throughout the night, battling back and forth round after round while delivering a high-octane live music experience. The evening’s format will be set up for audience interaction and is sure to provide a captivating and electrifying live music experience for all guests in attendance. Patrons can expect popular cocktails from the 1960s including Old Fashioneds, Manhattans, and Whiskey Sours. The celebration will also feature $5.50 Bud Light Drafts and passed light bites paired with beloved popular snacks from the 1960s. Mother’s anniversary celebration will be open to the public. Click Here RSVPs are encouraged, but not mandatory.

Round 1: 1960s vs. 1970s

The groovy vibes of the '60s will go head-to-head against the funky beats of the '70s. Excitement will fill the room as attendees vote for their favorite decade through cheers and applause.

Round 2: Winner of Previous Round vs. 1980s

The winner from the previous round will face the beloved 1980s, an era known for neon colors, big hair, and unforgettable anthems.

Round 3: Winner of Previous Round vs. 1990s

The '80s victor will be up against the '90s, an era famous for grunge, boy bands, and some of the best pop hits in history.

Round 4: Winner of Previous Round vs. 2000s

The '90s champ will go head-to-head with the early 2000s, an era of rapid music evolution that introduced the world to hip-hop megastars and chart-topping pop sensations.

Round 5: Winner of Previous Round vs. 2010s

The 2000s winner will take on the more recent decade, the 2010s, known for its eclectic mix of genres, clashing nostalgia with modernity.

Final Round: Winner of Previous Round vs. 2020s

The climactic showdown! The reigning champion faces a challenge from the current decade, the 2020s. The stage will be set for the ultimate showdown, as the latest hits go head-to-head against the classics.

Dueling Decades will serve as a homage to the rich and storied musical history of the venue. Founded in 1968, Mother’s has cemented itself as an iconic nightclub and live music venue that has seen some of the most influential bands of the 60’s and 70’s on its stage including Cream, The Velvet Underground, Chicago, The Mekons, and other milestone bands. Mother’s was also one of the original venues to host house music artists, and has also been featured in several movies including the 1986 classic, “About Last Night,” with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, and Jim Belushi. In recent years, Mother’s celebrated its 50-year anniversary with an “I Love the 90’s Tour” featuring artists Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and Tone Loc.

The Original Mother’s is open Thursday and Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Available for private party and event bookings any day of the week, Mother’s features customizable food, wine, spirits, and beer packages, full audio and visual capabilities with a DJ booth and stage, and more. To learn more about upcoming performances or to book an event, please visit Click Here or email parties@lmgchicago.com.

Photo Credit: Lodge Management Group