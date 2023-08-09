The Original Mother's Celebrate 55th Anniversary With DUELING DECADES Concert

The event is on Thursday, August 17 from 6 pm to 9 pm.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Metropolis in September Photo 1 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Metropolis in September
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Photo 3 Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Cast and Crew Revealed For the World Premiere of Mark Pracht's THE INNOCENCE OF SEDUCTION Photo 4 Cast and Crew Revealed For the World Premiere of Mark Pracht's THE INNOCENCE OF SEDUCTION at City Lit

The Original Mother's Celebrate 55th Anniversary With DUELING DECADES Concert

Click Here, located at 26 W Division St, is celebrating its 55th anniversary with an epic dueling piano showdown, Dueling Decades, on Thursday, August 17 from 6 pm to 9 pm. To commemorate the anniversary, Mother’s will open early for the celebration featuring live music from the venue’s charismatic piano players and rock band drummer, passed appetizers, drink specials, merch giveaways, and more. Guests can look forward to a showcase of the top hits from the 1960s through today, while Mother’s talented performers duel each other behind the keys. To add to the excitement, all guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite decade. 

The Original Mother’s musicians will perform decade-by-decade chart toppers throughout the night, battling back and forth round after round while delivering a high-octane live music experience. The evening’s format will be set up for audience interaction and is sure to provide a captivating and electrifying live music experience for all guests in attendance. Patrons can expect popular cocktails from the 1960s including Old Fashioneds, Manhattans, and Whiskey Sours. The celebration will also feature $5.50 Bud Light Drafts and passed light bites paired with beloved popular snacks from the 1960s. Mother’s anniversary celebration will be open to the public. Click Here RSVPs are encouraged, but not mandatory. 

Round 1: 1960s vs. 1970s 

The groovy vibes of the '60s will go head-to-head against the funky beats of the '70s. Excitement will fill the room as attendees vote for their favorite decade through cheers and applause.

Round 2: Winner of Previous Round vs. 1980s 

The winner from the previous round will face the beloved 1980s, an era known for neon colors, big hair, and unforgettable anthems. 

Round 3: Winner of Previous Round vs. 1990s

The '80s victor will be up against the '90s, an era famous for grunge, boy bands, and some of the best pop hits in history.

Round 4: Winner of Previous Round vs. 2000s

The '90s champ will go head-to-head with the early 2000s, an era of rapid music evolution that introduced the world to hip-hop megastars and chart-topping pop sensations. 

Round 5: Winner of Previous Round vs. 2010s

The 2000s winner will take on the more recent decade, the 2010s, known for its eclectic mix of genres, clashing nostalgia with modernity.

Final Round: Winner of Previous Round vs. 2020s

The climactic showdown! The reigning champion faces a challenge from the current decade, the 2020s. The stage will be set for the ultimate showdown, as the latest hits go head-to-head against the classics. 

Dueling Decades will serve as a homage to the rich and storied musical history of the venue. Founded in 1968, Mother’s has cemented itself as an iconic nightclub and live music venue that has seen some of the most influential bands of the 60’s and 70’s on its stage including Cream, The Velvet Underground, Chicago, The Mekons, and other milestone bands. Mother’s was also one of the original venues to host house music artists, and has also been featured in several movies including the 1986 classic, “About Last Night,” with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, and Jim Belushi. In recent years, Mother’s celebrated its 50-year anniversary with an “I Love the 90’s Tour” featuring artists Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and Tone Loc.

The Original Mother’s is open Thursday and Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Available for private party and event bookings any day of the week, Mother’s features customizable food, wine, spirits, and beer packages, full audio and visual capabilities with a DJ booth and stage, and more. To learn more about upcoming performances or to book an event, please visit Click Here or email parties@lmgchicago.com

Photo Credit: Lodge Management Group




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
What You Need to Know About Wagners THE FLYING DUTCHMAN at The Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
What You Need to Know About Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN at The Lyric Opera of Chicago

Get all the details about the upcoming performance of Wagner's The Flying Dutchman at The Lyric Opera of Chicago. From the storyline to the cast, this guide is a must-read for opera lovers and fans of Wagner's work.

2
Duarte Sings MY LATINO HEART At The Music Institute of Chicago, September 23 Photo
Duarte Sings MY LATINO HEART At The Music Institute of Chicago, September 23

The Music Institute of Chicago's 2023–24 season of Nichols Concert Hall Presents opens with mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte performing a program entitled “My Latino Heart” Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, in downtown Evanston.  

3
Raue Center Goes Back To School With TEACHERS LOUNGE COMEDY Photo
Raue Center Goes Back To School With TEACHER'S LOUNGE COMEDY

​​​​​​​Raue Center goes back to school with an A+ comedy show guaranteed to make the grade! Don't be tardy for Teacher's Lounge Comedy, a hilarious night of stand-up where real teachers-turned-comics take the stage to share their unique experiences, anecdotes, and frustrations about school life and being an educator. Join us as these witty educators let loose, dish out comedic stories, and poke fun at the ups and downs of their profession.

4
TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... By Cirque Du Soleil Returns to Chicago Theatre in December Photo
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... By Cirque Du Soleil Returns to Chicago Theatre in December

The acclaimed family holiday theatrical – 'Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil – is returning to both The Theater at Madison Square Garden and The Chicago Theatre this holiday season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Snow Queen
The Marriott Theatre (11/17-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Simon and Garfunkel
Raue Center For The Arts (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ComedySportz
iO Theater (10/06-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beggars and Bums
Raven Theatre (8/18-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Peek-Easy
Newport Theater (5/10-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heartache Tonight
Raue Center For The Arts (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WHIM Chicago
Stage 773 (1/12-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You