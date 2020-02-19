The North American Premiere of THE CROWN â€“ LIVE! is Coming to Chicago

Broadway In Chicago has announced that the North American premiere of THE CROWN - LIVE! will play Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) for a limited one-week engagement from April 21 - 26. Individual tickets for THE CROWN - LIVE! will go on sale Wednesday, February 26.

Two actors reimagine the story of how Elizabeth Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II (and recreate three resplendent Netflix series) in 90 minutes of frenetic hat-passing, period accents and corgi impressions.

A perfect treat for both fans of the show keenly waiting for the fourth season - and for those wondering what all the fuss is about! This new comedy comes from the pen of parodic mastermind Daniel Clarkson, co-creator of Olivier Award nominated hit shows Potted Potter and Potted Panto, and is directed by Owen Lewis, also an Olivier Award nominee for Morecambe and Wise homage Eric and Little Ern.

Having been cruelly overlooked for her dream role as Queen Elizabeth in blockbuster series The Crown, budding starlet Beth brings her own take on the epic story of the Royal Family to the stage instead...with her agent Stanley coerced into playing (almost) all the other roles - from Prince Philip to Princess Margaret, and all the commoners in between.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30PM

Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30PM

Thursday, April 23 at 7:30PM

Friday, April 24 at 7:30PM

Saturday, April 25 at 2PM & 8PM

Sunday, April 26 at 2PM & 7:30PM

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for THE CROWN - LIVE! will go on sale Wednesday, February 26, 2020 and range in price from $39.95 - $79.95 with a select number of premium seats available. Individual tickets will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





