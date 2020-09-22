Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New Colony Presents OTHER ROCKPOOLS

Free Virtual Reading On October 20, 2020.

Sep. 22, 2020  

The New Colony will present a virtual reading of its sci-fi adventure Other Rockpools by Co-Artistic Director Fin Coe*, directed by Elyse Dolan on Tuesday, October 20 at 7:30 pm.

Other Rockpools was scheduled to have its world premiere at The New Colony in July 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The reading is free with a suggested donation to Chicago Votes, an initiative to help spread awareness around voter rights and resources. The virtual reading will be available to watch on YouTube at youtube.com/user/newcolonychicago with no reservation required.

The reading will feature original cast members Will Cavedo* (Byron), Emilie Modaff (Grace), Taylor Raye (Catherine), Shariba Rivers* (Michelle) and Allyce Torres (Jay) with stage directions by Kelsey McGrath.

In the summer of 2001, a renowned physicist invites three strangers to her family's cabin. Horrified by the results of the recent Presidential election, the team of scientists set to work building an experimental machine with a wild and irresistible purpose: to get them the hell out of their awful timeline. Political differences, personality conflicts and a disruptive drug-dealing pizza driver ratchet up the tension; as the machine grows closer to completion, the team must reckon with what they will do when it's finally time to turn it on.

Chicago Votes is a non-partisan, non-profit organization building a more inclusive democracy by putting power in the hands of young Chicagoans. We're engaging and developing a new generation of leaders by opening the doors of government and politics to young people from all corners of the city. For additional information, please visit chicagovotes.com.

*Denotes The New Colony Ensemble Member.


