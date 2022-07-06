The Joffrey Ballet Concert Group Announces Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative

The Joffrey Ballet Concert Group has announced an exciting new program: the Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative, a search for the dance makers of the future. Two New York and Tristate-area choreographers will be awarded the creative time and space to produce a new work for the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group.

Choreographers in contemporary, modern, or contemporary ballet styles, between the ages of 19-35, are encouraged to apply. Recipients will receive a $2500 stipend for a 40-hour rehearsal process, over a four week period. Commissioned works will be fully-produced for a New York City season to provide innovative, emerging dance makers the opportunity to develop their creative voices. Works will be between 12-17 minutes in length and will include the full company.

Deadline to apply is August 1, 2022. Choreographers will be notified by August 12, 2022.

The creative process will be divided into two sessions. Each choreographer will create during one of the following sessions:

Session I: October 10 - November 3

Monday - Thursday, 6:00PM - 8:30PM

Session II: November 7 - 17, November 28 - December 8th

Monday - Thursday, 6:00PM - 8:30PM

Choreographers must be available for studio and technical rehearsals February 13 - 16, 2023.

The new works will be performed by the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group, which will be relaunched with performances September 2022 under the artistic direction of the newly appointed Artistic Director Bradley Shelver, performer/choreographer/educator/visionary. As a longstanding faculty member at the Joffrey Ballet School, Shelver embodies the principles upon which the School was founded, preparing dancers for the demands of today's industry as they take their next step towards professional careers.

www.joffreyballetcenter.org/choreographic-initiative