The Jeff Awards Launch Inaugural Jeff Impact Fellowship Grant Awards

Applications can be submitted online here and are due June 30, 2023, at 5:00 pm (CDT). 

Apr. 12, 2023  
As an extension of its mission to promote and recognize theater excellence, The Jeff Awards is launching a new grant award program called the Jeff Impact Fellowship to help inspire early to mid-career artists of color in the Greater Chicagoland area. In 2023 The Jeff Impact Fellowship will award grants of $10,000 each to two artists to support their work to pursue artistic excellence in Chicago theater.

The Fellowship is intended for the professional, academic, and/or personal development of candidates in the theater community. Eligible recipients are early to mid-career artists of color who reside in or are based in Chicago or a Chicago suburb and are at least 18 years of age. They must have been involved in Chicago theater for at least one year as actors, directors, stage managers, designers, theater technicians, cabaret artists, playwrights, music directors, theater composers, theater musicians, and improvisational performers.

"Supporting a vibrant Chicago theater community is part of our mission, so we understand how vital it is to provide this type of opportunity for emerging artists in our hometown," said John Glover, Chair of The Jeff Awards. "Our hope is that applicants will use the Jeff Impact Fellowship to step away from conventional ideas for how to approach their work and commit to applying the grant funds towards developing and growing their work as a Chicagoland theater artist."

Applications can be submitted online here and are due June 30, 2023, at 5:00 pm (CDT). All applications must be accompanied by two letters of recommendation, one of which must come from an Artistic Director of a Chicagoland theater company that has produced in the area for at least two years, and be submitted by the recommender via email to fellowship@jeffawards.org.

Fellowship recipients and all applicants will be notified by September 1, 2023.

Additional Information on the Application Process


Applicants with questions are encouraged to email John Glover, Chair of the Jeff Awards, at chair@jeffawards.org. A phone conversation with an applicant may be arranged upon request.

All applicants will be notified within 48 hours to confirm submission including two required letters of recommendation.

For applicants that would like to submit additional documentation, information can be submitted via email to fellowship@jeffawards.org with document(s) and email subject line titles as "[Applicant Name] - Jeff Impact Fellowship 2023."



