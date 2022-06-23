The Factory Theater Announces 28th Season

The Factory Theater has announced its 28th anniversary season of world premieres including Angelina Martinez's HOA, September 9 - October 22, Shannon O'Neill's The Kelly Girls, February 17 - April 1, 2023 and Len Foote and Scott OKen's Lane Call, June 9 - July 22, 2023 and the late night variety show series Factory After Dark. The Factory Theater also announces new officers, company members and artistic associates as it launches its 28th season. Single tickets and three show subscription packages are available for purchase now at TheFactoryTheater.com. All performances take place at Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

The Factory Theater's New Officers, Company Members and Artistic Associates

Factory also shares that Phil Claudnic is the company's new managing director, Timothy C. Amos and Shannon O'Neill assume the position of co-artistic directors with Brittney Brown, casting director and Ashley Yates, marketing director. Morgan Gire, Becca Holloway and Chase Wheaton-Werle join The Factory Theater as ensemble members and Eric Frederickson, Ellie Humphrys, Kirk Jackson, Vic Kuligoski, Manuel Ortiz, Josh Razavi, Bradford Stevens and Amber Washington are named artistic associates.

The current ensemble includes Timothy C. Amos, CW Van Baale, Jennifer Betancourt, Mike Beyer, Kim Boler, Brittney Brown, Linsey Falls, Jose Cervantes, Phil Claudnic, E. M. Davis, Spenser Davis, Matt Engle, Morgan Gire, Becca Holloway, Christine Jennings, Michael Jones, Shannon O'Neill, Chas Vrba, Chase Wheaton-Werle and Ashley Yates.

The Factory Theater's 28th Anniversary Season includes, in chronological order:

HOA

WORLD PREMIERE

Written by Angelina Martinez

Directed by Christy Arington

September 9 - October 22

Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

Previews: Friday, Sept. 9 - Sunday, Sept. 11

Press Opening: Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Cassie and Steve, both successful professionals, are moving to a new city after Steve receives a promotion. Their new neighbors seem nice, but it becomes clear to Cassie that something is really off. See what happens when a local couple finds their dream home in a neighborhood that's not quite right.

The Factory Theater presents Factory After Dark

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 p.m.

Tickets: $5

Factory presents its fall edition of the popular late night offering Factory After Dark. It's part "Tonight Show," part "Playboy After Dark" and all entertainment.

The Kelly Girls

WORLD PREMIERE

Written by Shannon O'Neill

Directed by Spenser Davis

February 17 - April 1, 2023

Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

Previews: Friday, Feb. 17- Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Press Opening: Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Belfast, 1960s: as conflicts between various political factions threaten to tear Ireland apart from the inside, sisters Fianna and Regan Kelly feel compelled to engage in the fight for their homeland. But when they join the ranks of The Provisionals and find themselves committing acts of brutal terrorism and guerrilla warfare, both young women are forced to question how much they're willing to destroy in the name of unity. Playwright Shannon O'Neill follows her critically acclaimed May the Road Rise Up with this story of political upheaval and taking a stand.

The Factory Theater presents Factory After Dark

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10 p.m.

Tickets: $5

Factory presents the spring edition of its popular late night offering Factory After Dark. It's part "Tonight Show," part "Playboy After Dark" and all entertainment.

Lane Call

WORLD PREMIERE

Written by Len Foote and Scott OKen

Directed by Scott OKen

June 9 - July 22, 2023

Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

Previews: Friday, June 9 - Sunday, June 11, 2023

Press Opening: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $25

"Attention Venture Shoppers, the time is now 9:25 and your Venture store will be closing in 5 minutes." Becky and Billy hear that several times a week. This time it is different. The store has to be ready for a big inspection, there's a huge party happening after work and they just might have to figure out their future. Can this be done while facing end caps of Speed Stick and getting those carts collected? Find out in this new comedy from Factory.

The Factory Theater presents Factory After Dark

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10 p.m.

Tickets: $5

Factory presents the summer edition of its popular late night offering Factory After Dark. It's part "Tonight Show," part "Playboy After Dark" and all entertainment.