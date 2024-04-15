The Den Theatre to Present SOMEONE YOU KNOW - THE CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join in for this very special one-night-only fundraising concert for moxie production's brand-new musical, "Someone You Know," written by Lindsay Bartlette Allen and Rachel Page, with music composed by Rachel Page.

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, moxie is partnering with Awakenings and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago. Awakenings, a community arts centered organization that supports survivors, will be sharing free art making resources. YWCA Metropolitan Chicago will also offer supportive resources, including safe persons, for those who would benefit from it.

This fundraising event will feature raffle prizes (including a 50/50 raffle), a spotlight performance by Alex Newkirk and Molly Walburn, and of course, the music from "Someone You Know."

"Someone You Know" is an uplifting new musical based on the true stories of two women, Lindsay and Abbi, who survive sexual assault and rape. The ripple effect of this event not only influences their own individual lives but also the lives of those around them. Audiences see both stories unfold side by side. Although the two women inhabit the same spaces, meet the same people, and share similar experiences, they don't know each other, illustrating we often suffer in silence next to someone you know.

"Someone You Know" is a show specifically written for everyone. There is no cursing or nudity in the show. We aim to reach not only survivors with our message, but also young people, friends and family of survivors, and people who don't even know they have a connection to someone with a survivor story of their own. People don't often have the language or the experience to connect with those who have gone through such traumatic experiences, so this musical is about the ripple effect that sexual assault and rape has on everyone. "Someone You Know" has been incredibly well received by audiences in Chicago, Los Angeles, Barcelona, and rural Illinois, proving that the message is universal: We must move through adversity together.

Event Details:

Monday, April 29, 2024 -- 7:00 PM 8:30 PM

The Den Theatre -- 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60622

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35386/performance/11454984

More info: www.wegotmoxie.org

Recommended ages 13+