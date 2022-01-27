The Den Theatre Postpones Comedian Laurie Kilmartin; New Dates Announced

The Den Theatre has postponed comedian, Emmy-nominated comedy writer (CONAN), author and podcaster Laurie Kilmartin's winter stand-up engagement due to the current surge of the Omicron variant.

The show, originally scheduled for February 25 - 26, 2022, has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The Den box office is contacting all current ticketholders. Tickets for the new dates ($18 - $35) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Laurie Kilmartin is a comedian and staff writer for CONAN. She has performed standup on CONAN, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Apple TV, Comedy Central and Showtime. Her Seeso special 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad made Vulture's list of Top Ten Comedy Specials of 2016. Laurie has also written two books, Dead People Suck and the New York Times bestseller Shitty Mom. She and fellow comic Jackie Kashian host a popular podcast about standup comedy called The Jackie and Laurie Show. Her new album, Corset, was released at #1 on the iTunes charts.



Ticket Prices: $20 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $30 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.