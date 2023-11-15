The Den Theatre Announces Upcoming Performances By Shuler King, Updating, & Jason Banks In 2024

The Den Theatre has announced upcoming appearances by Shuler King, UpDating, and Jason Banks coming to The Heath Mainstage at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Shuler King

February 2 - 3, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night

Tickets: $22 - $40

Shuler King, the world's only comedian, actor and licensed funeral director, has taken the world by storm through his hilarious, real, and relatable videos commenting on everything that's happening on the internet and in pop-culture. An accomplished stand-up and performer, King had to adapt during the pandemic and started broadcasting his thoughts from his car instead of from a comedy club stage. He quickly resonated with audiences and amassed a following of over 2 million fans across platforms with millions upon millions of views. King now tours nationwide to sold out audiences and is one of the most energetic rising comedians in the business.

King was born Frank Williams III in Sumter, South Carolina. He knew at an early age that he was destined to be an entertainer especially since he was the kid known for cracking jokes. King grew up in a traditional 2-parent household in the Bible Belt of the South, where Faith, Hard Work and Education were the foundations of what his parents imparted on him and his two siblings. Comedy is his passion, but he has taken a rather unusual path to get to where he is thus far. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.A. in Media Arts where he joined The Mighty Illustrious Zeta Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. In 2013 he graduated from Gupton Jones Mortuary College with a degree in Mortuary Science. When he isn't on the road performing at comedy clubs and special events across the country, King works as a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Georgia and South Carolina at his family's funeral business in South Carolina.

Credits include WILD N OUT and the features HALLOWEEN KICKBACK, A DEGREE BUT NODOLLAR, and A STRIPPER IN CHURCH.

UPDATING

February 8 - 9, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $45

UPDATING is the critically-acclaimed New York City-based live dating & comedy show bringing two singles on blindfolded first dates in front of live audiences. Dubbed “the most raw dating show in existence,” what follows is a hilarious show with audience participation, raw moments, and relatable feedback on modern romance in real-time with real people. Reality TV…unfolding & unedited on stage!

Created, Produced, and Hosted by NYC-based comedians, Brandon Berman (@bermmy16) & Harrison Forman (@htforman) Host: Brandon Berman. Sidekick: Harrison FormanDaters: Two Local Singles.

Jason Banks

February 17, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Jason Banks is a veteran stand-up comedian out of Columbus, Ohio. During the 2020 pandemic, Jason created a TikTok account and started making content, which now has since amassed over 9 million followers, over 270 million likes and over 1 BILLION views. Jason's viral skits detail the misadventures of his fictional son Derek and his friends, all played by Jason.

In addition to creating content online, often inspired by his 10-year-old twins, Jason performs on some of the biggest stages all over the country. After winning numerous competitions in his home state of Ohio — including the “Funniest Person in Columbus Contest” at the Columbus Funny Bone — Jason started touring the U.S. regularly. He's appeared on both seasons of Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks on TruTV and most recently recorded his first hour special in Atlanta, which will be released in 2023.