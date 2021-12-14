The Den Theatre Announces TODD BARRY: 2022 STADIUM TOUR On The Heath Mainstage

The Den Theatre has announced Todd Barry: 2022 Stadium Tour, featuring two stand-up performances on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7 pm & 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Todd Barry has released three one-hour stand-up specials, including his latest Todd Barry: Spicy Honey for Netflix. He's appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan and Late Night with Seth Meyers. His acting credits include The Wrestler, Road Trip, Flight of the Conchords, Chappelle's Show, Spin City and Sex and the City. You may have heard his voice on the animated series Bob's Burgers, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Todd is also the author of the critically acclaimed 2017 travel memoir "Thank You For Coming To Hattiesburg." toddbarry.com



Tickets: $25 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $32 mezzanine seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two drink minimum.