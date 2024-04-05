The Conspirators Announce The Cast Of VIVA LA MORT At Otherworld Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Conspirators have announced cast of Viva la Mort, written by Sid Feldman and directed by Wm. Bullion, at the Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., May 16 - June 9.

Viva, a superstar singer, Michigander and pop-icon (whose career spans four decades), returns to her hometown and to her just-as-aging ex, Mortenson Miller. Is the return out of generosity or revenge? Content Warning: songs, style, and possibly killer wolverines. Performed—with songs!—in The Conspirators' inimitable style.

“Viva la Mort is a bit of a departure for us,” said director Wm. Bullion. “I mean, you WILL laugh, but you may also cry or be terrified!” “While most of our recent work has been clearly political and satirical in nature,” added writer Sid Feldman, “this piece appears on the surface to be more of a traditional narrative. It does have political implications—but they are more disguised.”

The cast of Viva la Mort includes Eva Andrews (she/her, Police Chief Finkle); Andrew Bosworth (he/him, Mortenson “Sonny” Miller); Libby Conkle (she/her, Viva); Amy Delgado (she/they, ensemble/swing); Mitchell Jackson (he/him, Mayor Finkle); Justin Ly (they/them, Fritz); Dakota Norman (he/him, Bishop Miller); Liam Ouweleen (he/him, Johnny/Konnie/Lonnie/Mort US); Madison Rivers (they/she, Howard); Mary Spencer (she/her, Ellen Howard Miller/Eleanor Miller); Madeline Torem (Beatrix/ensemble); Lex Mann Turner (he/they, Howard); Tess Vincent (she/her, ensemble/swing); Christine Watt (she/her, Viva US); and Corin Wiggins (they/he/she, High School Dean Finkle)

The production crew includes: Wm. Bullion (he/him, director); Sid Feldman (he/him, playwright, producer and style coach); Amee Binder (she/her, choreographer); Mary Spencer (she/her, music director); Tommi Zender (he/him, arranger); Christine Watt (she/her, dramaturg); Eric Luchen (he/him, scenic designer); Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (he/him, assoc. scenic designer); Mike McShane (he/him, lighting designer); Elizabeth Monti (she/her, costume designer); Sebby Woldt (they/them, sound designer), Leo Bassow (he/him, props designer) and Matthew Bonaccorso (he/him, stage manager).

TICKETS

The production includes one preview performance on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. with the press opening Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays - Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online with student and senior discounts available. Information and tickets can also be found at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

ABOUT THE CONSPIRATORS

The Conspirators are a (still relatively new) theater and performance collective in Chicago dedicated to provoking thought and action through dynamic, immediate theater art. The Conspirators work exclusively in a style of neo-Commedia called “The Style”—a highly theatrical performance mode developed by movie stars Tim Robbins and John Cusack from the techniques of Ariane Mnouchkine, Commedia dell'Arte, Bugs Bunny cartoons and punk rock, as historically performed by New Crime Prod. (R.I.P.) and The Actors' Gang. The company also offers Style workshops to interested performers of all calibers.