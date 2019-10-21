The Best Deals During Weird and Wonderful Week in Chicago

It's the weirdest and wonderful-est time of the year, and TodayTix is here with the best spooky, funky, and festive events and shows to complete your Halloween season. Weird & Wonderful Week is Oct. 22-31, and you can get tickets from $10 to some of the city's most unique offerings. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on that costume (if that's your thing), and get ready to experience Chicago in all of its autumnal glory.

A one-man show that blends science, freak show, and storytelling into a 70-minute journey? Fire eating! Glass walking! and more... Get $15 tix during Weird & Wonderful Week and see the magic and mischief for yourself.

A one-man magic show by Aaron Rabkin that combines classic magic, mind-blowing illusions, and baffling mind-reading tricks. The best part? No pesky drink minimums - Trickery Chicago is BYOB! Get $17 tix and free candy during Weird & Wonderful Week.

Ghosts, haunted orphanages, and spooky horrors imagined by Chicago elementary school students will be sure to get you in the Halloween mood! Get $10 tickets during Weird and Wonderful Week.

Four warriors compete in comedic challenges to avoid electric shocks, paintballs, a giant egg-smashing chicken, and many more hilarious and jaw-dropping punishments in BATSU! Get a free shot of sake and Japanese treats during Weird & Wonderful Week.

On a dark stormy night, five men arrive at a cabin for a soap star's surprise birthday party. Each guest has been asked to dress as the birthday boy's favorite actress, Joan Crawford, in one of her signature roles - and the results aren't pretty. As they wait for the star, the five "Joans" begin drinking and dishing, dark secrets emerge, and soon there's one Joan less...and then another...Get $15 tix and get weird.

An evening of dark, ritualistic drag and burlesque acts by some of Chicago's most twisted and talented performers. SINister is perfect for lovers of the macabre, the odd and occult. Get 50% off tickets during Weird & Wonderful Week.

You may strongly identify with Saints, or with Sinners, or perhaps you are wondering if you're a Saint or a Sinner. Don't worry, it's all a spectrum! We aren't here to judge. ALL are welcome at The Poetry Brothel and you'll get an extra $5 off during Weird & Wonderful Week.

Blue Man Group combines music, technology, and comedy to create a form of entertainment that defies categorization and appeals to people of all ages. It doesn't get much weirder or more wonderful than the blue men with $49 premium seats.

The stage is set in a hidden speakeasy located behind the Chicago Theater. You'll enter through a glam cocktail bar to find a library with over 10,000 books and five classically-trained actors. One drinks at least five shots of whiskey and then attempts to perform a major role in a Shakespearean play. Hilarity and mayhem ensue and you can join in on the fun with a free drink during Weird & Wonderful Week.

Made for museum lovers and skeptics alike, MuseumHack's Un-Highlights tour of the Art Institute of Chicago will show you a side of the museum you've never seen before! Get $44 tix (regularly $59!) during Weird & Wonderful Week.

Pride is your guide on this tour of the seven deadly sins. (Beware, he likes to talk about himself.) Lose your moral compass and get 20% off tickets during Weird & Wonderful Week.

Come be transported into the smoky, swirling world of "Delirium: A Bohemian Caba-Rave!" Enjoy a night of decadent debauchery starting with a 1920s-inspired cabaret show featuring burlesque dancers, singers, drag performers, circus artists, and more. Get 25% off tickets during Weird & Wonderful Week.

Arrive at sunrise on Oct. 30 and prepare for a thrilling journey suited for the wild and spellbound. Daybreaker is sneaking into 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck at The John Hancock Center to lift spirits and creep it real for a wicked good time. Get $25 tix to this day rave spectacular during Weird & Wonderful Week.

How does Don't Tell Comedy work? Snag a ticket in your city and wait for the secret address to be emailed to you at noon the day of the show. BYOB to enjoy an amazing comedy show in a very unique setting. This is a Halloween show so costumes are encouraged and tickets are 25% off.

"What's this? What's this?" No, it's not a dream. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is returning to Chicago! Dress in your Halloween or Nightmare finest and come early for trick-or-treating, fun activities, and a costume contest in the Auditorium Theatre's historic...and perhaps even haunted...lobby. Get 35% off tickets and get in the Halloween spirit.

ComedySportz's interactive format is emceed by a referee overseeing a hilarious battle of wits between the home team, the blue Downtown Chicago Bosses, and the "visiting" red team, scored by live keyboard music and rocking popular music between scenes! Using audience suggestions and willing volunteers, ComedySportz creates short games, scenes, and songs on the spot, and the winner is determined by the Applause-o-Meter and your laughs. Get 50% off tix and get ready to laugh.





