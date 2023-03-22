The Auditorium Theatre Presents Rhythms of Resistance: Dorrance Dance, Trinity Irish Dance Company, and M.A.D.D. Rhythms

The most cutting-edge companies of their respective genres, New York-based tap dance company Dorrance Dance, and two of Chicago's finest; Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) and tap dance company M.A.D.D. Rhythms will join forces for a thunderous one night only performance on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM at Chicago's historic landmark Auditorium Theatre.

This never-before-seen evening of percussive dance will celebrate two dynamic forms, American tap dance and Irish step, forms both born of resistance, and simultaneously joyful and rebellious.

Both Dorrance Dance and TIDC share long-standing visions to ensure their movement forms are respected on the concert stage, presenting internationally celebrated, innovative work that honors the forms' complex histories while pushing boundaries for the next generation. M.A.D.D. Rhythms is a revolutionary Chicago arts organization focused on giving back, driven by their mission to teach tap dance history, represent its culture, advocate for its future, and use the form as a catalyst to make a difference in the underserved communities of Chicago and the world.

Through individual company works as well as never before seen collaborations, this one-night-only performance will present the power of tap dance and Irish step dance and the intersection of their rhythmic sensibilities and rebellious histories.

"We are thrilled to be hosting this novel collaborative evening of dance" says Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "It will be electrifying to witness the cutting-edge Dorrance Dance make their Auditorium debut alongside two of Chicago's favorite top-notch percussive dance companies."

M.A.D.D. Rhythms excerpt of A M.A.D.D. Mix Tape: transporting the party from the club to the stage and bringing the audience along for the choreographic ride. Choreographed by Donnetta Jackson with additional choreography by Star Dixon, Andrew Carr, Caleb Jackson, Alexandrya Fryson, A M.A.D.D. Mixtape is the perfect example of African Diasporic lineage and the rhythmic connections of Tap and Footwork. Some of Hip-hop & R&B's most treasured gems will provide the musical backdrop as a live DJ spins on stage.

Dorrance Dance New York's critically acclaimed SOUNDspace (2013): Originally a site-specific work that explored the unique acoustics of New York City's St. Mark's Church, adapts thrillingly to the proscenium stage, investigating the myriad sounds and textures of the feet - and making full use of tone, timbre, volume, tempo and, of course, rhythm, constructing patterns that lock together thrillingly.

Trinity Irish Dance Company will be honoring the memory of Irish musical icons Dennis Cahill, Mick Maloney, and Seamus Begley with a riveting combination of A-list Irish musicians and rapid-fire footwork choreographed by Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard. The program will also include Howard's tribal and timeless Soles, revamped Push; American Traffic, a hybrid of Irish step and American tap choreographed by Michelle Dorrance and Melinda Sullivan, and Howard and Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy's An Sorcas (The Circus).

The evening will culminate in a collaborative finale rooted in Dorrance Dance's classic work, The 12/8 with thrilling adaptations created in collaboration with TIDC and M.A.D.D. Rhythms.

Mark Howard will be introduced into the Irish American Hall of Fame later this year, an honor bestowed on the most influential Irish Americans including Conan O'Brien and John McCain. In advance of his induction, the evening will also include a short video celebrating Howard's global impact on Irish dance and TIDC's mission to save the integrity of Irish dance from the overly commercialized productions that have become synonymous with the form.

Rhythms of Resistance: Dorrance Dance, Trinity Irish Dance Company and M.A.D.D. Rhythms performs at the Auditorium Theatre Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $25 and are now available at auditoriumtheatre.org, or by calling 312.341.2300, or at the Box Office at 50 E Ida B Wells Drive in Chicago, IL. Click here for phone and in-person hours.