The Auditorium Theatre Presents A Video Series From Cloud Gate Dance Theatre Of Taiwan

The Auditorium Theatre Presents A Four-episode Video Series From Cloud Gate Dance Theatre Of Taiwan

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan was scheduled to open the Auditorium Theatre's 2020-21 International Dance Series this fall, and will be rescheduled to a future season.

"We are thrilled to still bring Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan to our patrons this season," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "This series gives dance fans an in-depth look at the making of 13 Tongues, a piece we look forward to presenting on our historic stage in the future."

Created by Cloud Gate's Artistic Director CHENG Tsung-lung, 13 Tongues is based on his mother's stories about a street artist in the 1960s named Thirteen Tongues. This legendary story-teller was said to portray multiple roles of all walks of life in Bangka, the oldest district in Taipei City, rich with temples, religious rites, and festive parades. In this piece, CHENG transforms his childhood memory of the Taoist rites and bustling street life of Bangka into a fantasy world.

The first episode of this four-part series premieres on Friday, November 13 @ 6PM CST, and features CHENG's full-length piece Beckoning (2015), considered a prologue to 13 Tongues as some of its images, especially the movement styles and colors, can be seen in Beckoning.

The first episode also includes a 10-minute segment that introduces a behind-the-scenes exploration of the creation of 13 Tongues.

The Auditorium Theatre's presentation of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan's

Video Series is supported by ALPHAWOOD FOUNDATION CHICAGO.

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan's Dance-on-Camera digital presentation is made possible in part by a major grant from Ministry of Culture,

R.O.C. (Taiwan) and Taipei Cultural Center in New York.

Event Information

CLOUD GATE DANCE THEATRE OF TAIWAN

"Behind-the-Scenes: Creation of 13 Tongues"

Episode 1: Premieres Friday, November 13 @ 6PM CST (approximately 50 minutes long and available through November 23 @ 11:59PM CST)

Episodes 2, 3, 4: Coming in Winter/Spring of 2021

Available for FREE - streaming on Auditorium Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels. RSVP here at the Facebook Event.

