The Auditorium Theatre Presents A CELTIC FAMILY CHRISTMAS "AT HOME"
With Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy.
The Auditorium Theatre announces a Celtic Family Christmas "At Home" with Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy, premiering Saturday, December 12. Tickets are $20 per household which includes the December 12 premiere plus video replay through December 31, 2020.
"As we begin to expand our virtual offerings, we are pleased to present another family-friendly performance for the holiday season," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "We hope people celebrating this season whether in one home or from a distance, will watch Celtic Family Christmas together."
This special hour-long performance will feature MacMaster and Leahy's music and culture, holiday traditions, and general real life family dynamic. They will share their music, as well as their way of life - raising children, farming, and Christmas traditions still honored and celebrated. This intimate show will offer some traditional and original music with the whole family but also a few special numbers with their own stellar band: Mac Morin on piano, Mark Kelso on drums, Remi Arsenault on bass, and Elmer Ferrer on guitar. A Celtic Family Christmas "At Home" also includes personal stories, candid moments, plus the MacMaster/Leahy Christmas food traditions.
Since marrying in 2002, MacMaster and Leahy - two of Canada's brightest stars - have been captivating audiences all over North America with their exceptional musical skills and obvious joy at playing the fiddle together. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy have received both industry-acclaim and a loyal fan base by combining their magnificent individual talents, giving audiences an unforgettable musical experience every performance.
Saturday, December 12 through Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Tickets: $20 per household includes the premiere on December 12 with video replay available through December 31, 2020.Tickets sold on Homeplay, an online entertainment streaming platform.