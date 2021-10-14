The Auditorium Theatre Announces 2022 Student Matinee Series

The Auditorium Theatre has announced its 2022 Student Matinee Series, featuring three diverse shows for students in grades K-12: the inspiring and uplifting concert, Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah; an energetic folkloric dance performance by Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández; and a presentation by one of the best dance companies in the world - Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

"I am greatly looking forward to welcoming students back to our historic venue in 2022," says Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "Many of these young people are experiencing the power of a live performance for the first time - and we are hopeful that for many this will spark a life-long love of the performing arts."

The Auditorium Theatre's number one priority is keeping our audiences safe. Current COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect at each matinee performance. All participating educators and students must adhere to these safety protocols.

Each Student Matinee is open to groups of 10 or more students in grades K-12. Student Matinees are an hour long, with performers framing their presentations specifically towards young people, guiding students through what they are seeing on stage.

Classrooms participating in ArtsXChange, the Auditorium Theatre's professional development program that helps classroom teachers integrate dance, theatre, music, and visual arts into their everyday curriculum, attend each Student Matinee show at no cost to them through generous support from the Polk Bros. Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, The Elizabeth Morse Charitable Trust, and CIBC. Approximately 20 classrooms from across the city participate in the ArtsXChange program each year.