The Artistic Home Presents CUT TO THE CHASE Festival Of One-Act Plays At The Den Theatre

The Artistic Home Studio will present the 2024 edition of its CUT TO THE CHASE festival of new one act plays, from May 2-5, 2024, at the Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue. The seven selections will celebrate the theme “Face to Face.” Ranging from drama to sci-fi to dark comedy, these one-acts will highlight moment-to-moment acting in the intimacy of the Den's Upstairs Mainstage. Now in its 21st year, the festival has become a Chicago fan favorite, premiering new work form Chicago playwrights as well as well-known talent from across the country.

The Artistic Home accepted 400 play submissions for this year's festival, narrowing them down to the final seven. Festival Curator Ted James says, “When you read that many plays with specific criteria in mind, you end up with a really outstanding program. These plays span genres, but they each in their own way represent the theme – face to face. They also each present a special opportunity for actors to demonstrate The Artistic Home style of moment-to-moment acting, providing a great opportunity for the audiences to experience the thrill of up-close Chicago theater.”

The show runs as one program, with the seven plays back-to-back, running approximately 90 minutes in total. Five of the plays are world premieres and two are Chicago premieres.

The plays are by Chicago playwrights Will Dunne, Siah Berlatsky, and Lydia Moss; and Peter Snoad, Michael Hagins, Drew Carnwath, and Erin Osgood. They will be directed by Frank Nall, Rachel Lambert, Justice Ford, Savaun Stokes, Patrick Thornton, Julian Hester, and Jenna Steege. The casts include Whitney Minarik, Faris El-Kildani, Jeremy Osinga, Dakota Pariset, Peter Snoad, Luke Steadman, Laura Zhang, Chris Willumsen, Hannah Green, Tommy Martin, Demi VanderWerff, Garrett Wiegel, Jessica McCluskey, Jared Goudsmit, Kendal Romero, Angie Simonetta, and Mary Mikva.

Tickets

Tickets for CUT TO THE CHASE 2024 are $20 will be on sale soon through The Den Theatre Box Office www.thedentheatre.com. The Artistic Home performs at The Den Theatre, and also maintains an acting studio and rehearsal space at 3054 N. Milwaukee Avenue in the Avondale/Logan neighborhood.