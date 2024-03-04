The American Music Theatre Project Reveals Lineup For Upcoming Season

The American Music Theatre Project has announced its new works coming in 2024. This is AMTP's 18th year and the first season under the leadership of Alexander Gemignani as artistic director.

Projects include "Wonder Boy" by Jaime Jarrett, a transgender superhero musical for audiences of all ages; "Eddie the Marvelous, Who Will Save the World" by The Kilbanes, a glam rock musical about social anxiety; and "Manic Pixie Dream Girls Aren't Black" by Amara Janae Brady, a new genre-bending musical about fighting "the man" with a video game.

"We are extremely excited to welcome these three incredible projects to AMTP," Gemignani said. "Each offers deeply original and compelling perspectives on humanity through the lens of innovative storytelling paired with cutting-edge musical style and form. These brilliant writers are leading the charge, showing what is possible for the next wave of new musicals."

Workshop presentations and readings are open to the public. Tickets for each presentation are $10 in advance and can be purchased at AMTP's website.

The 2023-2024 AMTP workshop season is as follows:

"Wonder Boy"

Written by Jaime Jarrett

Directed by Bo Frazier

Music direction by Kyra Leigh

Public reading presentations: March 7, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Mussetter-Struble Theater, 1949 Campus Drive, Evanston

"Wonder Boy" follows Jackson, who is recovering from a breakup, growing apart from his twin sister, and attempting to find a new normal in his identity as a transgender man. When he ingests an experimental drug and transforms into a superhero, he learns that protecting others is more complicated than he thought. Most recently featured in the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) 35th Festival of New Musicals in New York City in October, the show has also been developed at Musical Theatre Factory, Theatre Now New York, and the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle.

"Eddie the Marvelous, Who Will Save the World"

Written by The Kilbanes

Public workshop presentations: May 16 at 7:30 p.m. and May 22-24 at 7:30 p.m.

Wirtz Center Chicago, 710 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

In "Eddie the Marvelous, Who Will Save the World," Eddie is a jobless high school dropout who suffers from crippling social anxiety. To cope, he retreats into his imagination, where he is the front man of a glam-rock band, but when his mom tells him her boyfriend is moving in, she threatens the one place he feels safe. This new musical began its journey at Berkley Rep's Ground Floor program and has continued development with Theatreworks and the O'Neill National Music Theater Conference.

"Manic Pixie Dream Girls Aren't Black"

Written by Amara Janae Brady

Public reading presentations: Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Mussetter-Struble Theater, 1949 Campus Drive, Evanston

From Maria Reiner in "The Sound of Music" to Ramona in "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," "Manic Pixie Dream Girls" have always been a part of the cultural zeitgeist, but they've never really been Black. When Delilah, a data scientist and video game designer, is told her lead character is unbelievable, she is transported into the world of her game and must defeat her greatest foe -- self-doubt. "Manic Pixie Dream Girls Aren't Black" has previously received a residency at The Parsnip Ship and a reading at Original Idiots.

AMTP will begin accepting submissions for next season on January 16, 2024. The deadline to submit a project to AMTP will be February 1, 2024. More information and the application will be available on AMTP's website.