Teen Music Prodigy EmiSunshine Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Singer-Songwriter EmiSunshine performs her original music at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 2, 2020.

The exceptional talents of critically-acclaimed teen music prodigy, EMISUNSHINE have captured the nation's attention. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has been hailed by outlets such as No Depression, Billboard and Rolling Stone: "Sounds like the spunky, intense little sister to artists Iris DeMent, Natalie Maines, Nanci Griffith and Janis Joplin."

EmiSunshine has already graced some of the most-prestigious stages--from the "Today Show," to the Grand Ole Opry (over a dozen times) and most recently, "Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey" last April. Additionally, EmiSunshine stars in and performs three songs in her latest film appearance on "The King," alongside such celebrities as Roseanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Ethan Hawke, Alec Baldwin and more. The film featured at this year's Sundance Film Festival and premiered at Cannes Film Festival, where Emi performed.

A well-crafted storyteller, Emi's music has been described as an "old-timey," unique blend of roots music that is equal parts Americana, Bluegrass, Gospel, and Country, with a sprinkle of Blues. "A very talented young lady, ...EmiSunshine is taking the nation by storm, and if you ever get the chance to see them, by all means...you must."-No Depression

EmiSunshine will be at Metropolis on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $25. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

EmiSunshine is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include Van Morrison Party with the Commitments Tribute (March 27), Lissie (March 28), An Evening with Ronnie Rice and Guest: It's Not a Concert, It's a Party! (April 3), and The Petty Hearts - America's Definitive Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (April 4).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.





