Teatro Zinzanni New Block Of Tickets & World Class Performers

Teatro ZinZanni and Randolph Entertainment are delighted to announce that the chaos will continue as Love, Chaos & Dinner opens up a new block of tickets for its Chicago run through March 29, 2020. Teatro ZinZanni is thrilled to welcome new cast members with jaw-dropping original acts to The Spiegeltent ZaZou, a Belgian mirror tent filled with unique, historic touches, located on the 14th floor in the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop-Theatre District (32 W. Randolph St.), starting Oct. 3, 2019.

Tickets will go on-sale Sept. 8, 2019 for performances beginning Sept. 30, 2019 through March 29, 2020. Tickets are currently available for performances through Oct. 2019.

The new acts joining Love, Chaos & Dinner's unique family of awe-inspiring performers include Master Illusionist Voronin, Chef Character Comedian and Queen of Hearts Kevin Kent, the Yodeling Dominatrix Manuela Horn, and contortionist and Teatro ZinZanni newcomer Elayne Kramer. Teatro ZinZanni's founder Norm Langill will continue to direct the production.

Continuing cast members include Parisian acrobat Domitil Aillot, opera singer and born Chicagoan Kelly Britt, the body juggling Anastasini Brothers, hoop aerialist Elena Gatilova and cabaret star Amelia Zirin Brown (AKA - Rizo) who will rotate out of the production as Teatro ZinZanni evolves over the coming months.

Teatro ZinZanni is critically acclaimed combining the best of cirque, cabaret, spectacle, live music, comedy and fine dining. Described as the "Kit Kat Klub on acid," Teatro ZinZanni brings to Chicago an international cast of extraordinary entertainers for its highly anticipated premiere engagement.

"The Goddess" Debbie Sharpe will continue to oversee the menus for private events in this stunning space. The Spiegeltent ZaZou is available to host lunches Monday through Friday and dinner on "Dark Nights." The one-of-a-kind venue can seat up to 330 guests and is a perfect setting for corporate meetings, social events, convention hospitalities, non-profit galas, and other unique celebrations. The spacious bar and lobby area can seat groups of up to 100 guests for an elegant dinner or accommodate up to 200 guests for a cocktail reception event.

Individual tickets, which include a four-course meal, are currently on-sale through Oct. 2019 and range in price from $99 - $189 and are available now by calling 312-488-0900 or by visiting zinzanni.com/chicago. The second block of tickets will go on sale Sept. 8 for performances Sept. 30, 2019 through March 29, 2020. For groups of 10 or more, call Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





