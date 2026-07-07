Tania Richard's Solo Show BLACK GIRL FROM A WHITE SUBURB is Coming to American Blues Theater

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American Blues Theater will open its 41st Season with the world premiere of Black Girl from a White Suburb, a solo show by Artistic Affiliate Tania Richard, directed by J. Nicole Brooks. Black Girl from a White Suburb runs September 4 – October 4, 2026, at American Blues Theater, 5627 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. The press opening is Thursday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Growing up in an all-white Chicago suburb, Tania Richard spent her days dodging microaggressions, striving to fit in, and yearning to see herself reflected. Her transformation began when she was cast as The Caterpillar in Alice in Wonderland. Blending cautionary tales, social commentary and humor, Richard takes the leading role in a culture that often relegates Black women to supporting characters.

The creative team for Black Girl from a White Suburb includes Tania Richard (creator), J. Nicole Brooks (director), Shokie Tseumah (scenic design), Rueben D. Echoles (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Willow James (sound design), Breon Arzell (movement choreographer), Tyson Carter (properties design), Michael Trudeau (lighting supervisor & facilities manager), Lily Walls (wardrobe supervisor), Chris Walls (audio supervisor), Richard Lundy (stage manager), and El Valet (assistant stage manager).

Subscriptions to the entire 2026-2027 season, which includes Black Girl from a White Suburb (Sept 4 – Oct 4); The 25th Anniversary production of Chicago’s original holiday hit It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! (Nov 19 – Dec 27); the Chicago Premiere UHURU (April 2 – May 9, 2027); and the world premiere of The Conquered (June 11 – July 18, 2027) are available through the American Blues Theater box office.

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