TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY Extends at Otherworld Theatre

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, has announced the extension of the wildly popular World Premiere musical TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody, now running through March 24, 2024 at the storefront theatre’s venue located at 3914 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Tickets ($30) are on sale now at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody is a side-splitting, fangtastic romp that hilariously reimagines the iconic Twilight saga with catchy tunes, uproarious humor, and an unforgettable twist. Audiences will sink their teeth into the beloved story of Bella and Edward, while poking fun at the supernatural world we all adore. Whether you are a die-hard Twilight fan or just looking for a howling good time, this musical parody promises an evening of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody holds performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sunday, March 24, 2024. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.otherworldtheatre.org. There are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance.