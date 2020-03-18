TUTA Theatre Cancels HEDDA GABLER; Explores Digital Recording

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, TUTA Theatre announced today it will cancel the remaining performances of its world premiere adaptation of Hedda Gabler: A Play with Live Music, scheduled to play through March 29, 2020 at Strawdog Theatre Company, 1802 W. Berenice Ave. in Chicago. The company is exploring the option of a professional digital recording of the performance to share with patrons who have purchased tickets. Additional details will be announced shortly.



TUTA Theatre released the following statement:

We've been closely monitoring the advisories regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) and need to take the necessary precautions to ensure that our artists, staff and patrons remain safe during this rapidly changing situation. It is with great sadness that we announce the official early closure of TUTA's production of Hedda Gabler, effective immediately.

Barring any safety issues, we are working diligently to create a professional digital recording of the production that can be shared with patrons that have purchased tickets and are now unable to attend the show. We will post updates on our website, through e-blasts, on social media and through the press as we are able to firm up details. It will take some time to properly organize all of the pieces, but we are committed to sharing this important work with more of you.

We want to take a moment to acknowledge the extraordinary work of our creative team for Hedda Gabler, a critically acclaimed world premiere adaption with original composition and lyrics. Like many major TUTA projects, the development of this production was over two years in the making, with more than 30 artists providing contributions.

TUTA is a non-profit theatre that takes great risks in presenting experimental approaches to well-known work like Ibsen, Chekhov and Brecht. The economic impact of losing these final weeks of performances will present significant challenges for TUTA's ability to continue creating groundbreaking art. We are happy to honor requests for refunds, but we respectfully ask you to consider donating the face value of your tickets or a higher amount if you have the means to do so. Your loyal support can help ensure that we are able to manage this challenging time and plan for the future. Together, we can help support each other, and navigate this uncertain moment. We have so much more important work to share.





